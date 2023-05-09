HPTNWS-05-10-23 BALLET.jpg

This salsa dance routine is part of High Point Ballet's upcoming production, "Romancing the Dance." The show will be presented Friday and Saturday at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The dancers of High Point Ballet will be dancing to a different beat during the troupe’s upcoming show this week.

The production, titled “Romancing the Dance,” will feature varied styles of ballroom dance, including the salsa, the tango, the waltz, swing dancing and more, which represents a somewhat different tack for High Point Ballet. There’s even a tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra.

