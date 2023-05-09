HIGH POINT — The dancers of High Point Ballet will be dancing to a different beat during the troupe’s upcoming show this week.
The production, titled “Romancing the Dance,” will feature varied styles of ballroom dance, including the salsa, the tango, the waltz, swing dancing and more, which represents a somewhat different tack for High Point Ballet. There’s even a tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra.
“This show has a wide variety of music and dance styles,” said Rita Taylor, founder and executive director of High Point Ballet. “It’s something very different, but I think it will appeal to everyone. It has this broad sort of appeal in the same way that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has.”
The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Tickets range from $30 to $35 and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.
“We like to look for things our community is interested in or maybe hasn’t experienced,” Taylor said.
“We did this show many, many years ago and it was really well-received, so we wanted to do it again. There’s so much interest right now in all kinds of ballroom work, we thought we could infuse our jazz and contemporary work with ballroom work and create something unique for the community to experience.”
The show will feature music going as far back as the 1940s and will conclude with a huge, splashy, colorful salsa number, she added.
