HIGH POINT — The Heroes Center will offer a grateful salute to the military this weekend during its second annual Jeep Rally & Military Appreciation Event.
“In typical Heroes Center style, we’re going to host an event to thank the servicemen and servicewomen of our military that serve and protect us,” said Patrick Davis, executive director of the Heroes Center.
The event, which is being presented in collaboration with the Salvation Army of High Point, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Heroes Center campus, 1500 Bridges Drive.
Activities will include a military ceremony at 11:45 a.m. featuring a keynote address by retired Army Brig. Gen. J.R. Gorham, the presentation of the colors by the Young Marines of Greensboro, the singing of the national anthem by Marine Tammie Davis, and a moment of silence to honor fallen soldiers.
Throughout the free event, there will be live music by James Vincent Carroll, food trucks, doughnut and ice cream trucks, cornhole and other outdoor games, face-painting, a visit from Ruff Love Rescue, and more. Veteran support organizations from Charlotte, Salisbury and Greensboro will have mobile buses on-site, and several veteran-owned businesses will have displays.
This event will include the addition of a Jeep rally benefiting the Heroes Center, David said.
“Jeep owners can register to ride in the rally, they pay $20, and all of the proceeds will be given to the Heroes Center to support our mission,” he said.
Participants will meet at 4411 Groometown Road in Greensboro, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the ride beginning at 11. Participants will drive from the site to the Heroes Center.
“We had a great turnout last year for both events (the military appreciation event and the Jeep rally), and this year we’re combining them, so we’re hoping the turnout will be even better,” Davis said.
The Heroes Center is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that helps veterans successfully transition into civilian life by assisting with such issues as transitional housing and job placement. For more information, visit www.heroescenter.org.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
