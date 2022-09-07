HIGH POINT — Less than a year ago, Army veteran Sarah McAllister just needed a place to call home, if only for a season.
She found it — and then some — at the Heroes Center in High Point, a support organization that helps veterans transition from the military back into civilian life. And last week, 10 months after McAllister moved to the Heroes Center, she made an even bigger move — she bought her own home.
“What a journey,” Patrick Davis, executive director of the Heroes Center, said Wednesday morning at a gathering to celebrate McAllister’s success and to thank those who helped make it possible.
“This journey started back in October 2021, and Sarah McAllister came into our world and has been on our campus and is transitioning. She’s already signed the paperwork to own her own place, and we’re just here to celebrate with her today.”
McAllister, 37, served in the Army in 2006, but her stint was short-lived because of a traumatic brain injury she suffered during training at Fort Bliss, Texas. She was introduced to the Heroes Center last fall, when she met the center’s board chairman, Victor Jones, at the center’s annual Sept. 11 memorial dinner. A few weeks later, she contacted Jones and said she was looking for a place to live until she could get back on her feet, and he put the wheels in motion to bring her to the Heroes Center. She moved there in early November.
According to McAllister, moving to the Heroes Center allowed her to focus on her education. McAllister, who has a service dog — which she trained herself — is working toward becoming a professional dog trainer and starting her own business. Between that and the new home she just bought in Eden, it’s been quite a summer for McAllister.
“You’re the embodiment of why Patrick and I put in so many hours,” Jones told her at Wednesday’s celebration. “We love you and we’re so proud of you — you validate the work we do.”
Also Wednesday morning, representatives of the High Point Elks Lodge presented McAllister with a welcome-home kit that included such items as cookware, dishes, linens and bedding.
“We recognize veterans who are transitioning into a permanent home, so we went out and bought all kinds of things for your very first home,” said Phil Driscoll, of the Elks lodge. “We’ve been doing this for veterans to say thank you for what you have done for our country, and this is our way of giving back.”
