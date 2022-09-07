HPTNWS-09-08-22 VETERAN.jpg

Army veteran Sarah McAllister poses with her service dog, Lady Grace, Wednesday morning at the Heroes Center in High Point. McAllister, who suffered a traumatic brain injury while in the service, recently bought her own home after transitioning out of the Heroes Center.

 JIMMY TOMLIN | HPE

HIGH POINT — Less than a year ago, Army veteran Sarah McAllister just needed a place to call home, if only for a season.

She found it — and then some — at the Heroes Center in High Point, a support organization that helps veterans transition from the military back into civilian life. And last week, 10 months after McAllister moved to the Heroes Center, she made an even bigger move — she bought her own home.

