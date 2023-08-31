HIGH POINT — A former High Point assistant city manager has been hired as city manager of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The Oak Ridge City Council voted Aug. 18 to hire Randall “Randy” Hemann. His term as city manager begins Nov. 1. He was the top pick out of 64 candidates, 12 of whom were presented to the council for consideration, the city said in a press release.
Hemann has been serving as Town Manager of Mooresville since September 2019.
Hemann came to High Point in September 2015 to help lead the city’s redevelopment initiatives, including the process that led to construction of what is now Truist Point stadium and the city’s hiring of master developer Elliott Sidewalk Communities to guide the planned private development around the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.