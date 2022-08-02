GREENSBORO — “Bust the Bus,” an annual food drive benefiting BackPack Beginnings, a Guilford County-based nonprofit organization, will be held Aug. 14 outside of First National Bank Field in Greensboro.

The event, being held in partnership with Charles Aris Executive Search and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, will begin at 1 p.m., just before the Grasshoppers’ game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

