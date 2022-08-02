GREENSBORO — “Bust the Bus,” an annual food drive benefiting BackPack Beginnings, a Guilford County-based nonprofit organization, will be held Aug. 14 outside of First National Bank Field in Greensboro.
The event, being held in partnership with Charles Aris Executive Search and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, will begin at 1 p.m., just before the Grasshoppers’ game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
The goal is to collect enough nonperishable food donations to fill a bus, which will be stationed on Bellemeade Street by the entrance to the ballpark. The donations will then be distributed to families in need by BackPack Beginnings.
“This partnership is more important this year than any other year,” said Parker White, founder and executive director of BackPack Beginnings. “We’re seeing a 50-percent reduction in food donations and an increased need across the county, so this ‘Bust the Bus’ event is a blessing to our programming during these difficult times.”
Last year, “Bust the Bus” raised $13,860 in monetary donations and collected 2,298 pounds of nonperishable food.
BackPack Beginnings, founded in 2010, works to deliver food, clothing and comfort to more than 17,000 children experiencing hunger and trauma in Guilford County.
