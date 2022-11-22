CHARLOTTE — A meteorologist with ties to High Point was one of two people killed in a news helicopter crash near Charlotte.
Meteorologist Jason Myers formerly lived in High Point. His father, Glenn Myers, was the former pastor at Christ United Methodist Church. His parents, Glenn and Susan, are currently members of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Pilot Chip Tayag also was identified as one of two killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV.
The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area around 12:20 p.m., according to authorities and the station. The crash snarled traffic along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area after its southbound lanes were closed by investigators, but no vehicles on the ground were involved.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Myers and Tayag were the only two aboard the craft. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that no vehicles on the ground were involved in the crash. Preliminary witness accounts indicate that the pilot made some “diversionary” maneuvers and “tried to avoid injuring anyone else” and “probably saved some lives,” Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, told reporters.
