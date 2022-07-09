HIGH POINT
Cyril Jefferson has a success story to tell, but the story pivots someplace dark and painful.
From that darkness, Jefferson emerged to build a lighthouse, a business that for four years has been helping individuals and organizations near and far from High Point lead change to improve lives and build hope and opportunity.
The pain he still carries.
It stems from one shooting nine years ago that left a man dead and a boy’s already fractured life forever shattered.
Jefferson at the time was a 21-year-old Communities In Schools mentor working with a group of middle-school students who had among the highest rates of suspensions. He already had added students beyond the number he was supposed to have, and he had been told to stop. No more additions, period.
“One day I’m approached in the hallway by a student who was not in my cohort but wanted to be,” he said.
The 12-year-old boy was in a different CIS mentor’s group but felt a better connection to Jefferson. Jefferson told the boy he would be glad to talk to the boy’s mentor but couldn’t add anyone else to his own group.
The boy had what Jefferson described as a volatile home life, with parents who cycled in and out of jail.
“When you don’t have a stable family life, you find family somewhere. He found his in gangs,” Jefferson said.
Two young men in the gang decided one day to break into the house of a man they knew to have money, and they brought along their 12-year-old protege — that boy who earlier had approached Jefferson. All three had guns. The man wasn’t supposed to be home, but he was, he was armed, and he confronted the three intruders. The 12-year-old shot and killed him.
As Jefferson talked about learning what happened, the pain of the moment loomed in his eyes and strained his voice.
“On that night when I got that phone call, my heart was broken,” Jefferson said, pausing to wipe away tears. “You just never know if a yes could have changed his life.”
He agonized over not taking on the boy. His then-girlfriend, now his wife, Raven, told him it wasn’t his fault. Even if he had taken the boy, there would always be another boy, and another, and another. He couldn’t mentor all the boys in the school. Even if he could, not all the ones in High Point — or the whole county.
He decided she was right. He could not personally touch the lives of each child in High Point. But he could do something.
“I was determined that day that something could and should be done to impact kids on a much larger scale,” he said.
That was one of the reasons that he ran in 2019 for High Point City Council, and it led him in 2018 to found Change Often, a “social innovation” consulting firm now working with clients ranging from the national office of Communities In Schools in Washington, D.C., to the High Point Market Authority — though Jefferson admits he didn’t have a clear idea at the outset exactly what the company would do.
“I would not say that I was ever able to formulate exactly what we would do with the firm, but I knew that there were certain ideals we would commit to in pursuit of building a company that could deliver socially impactful work,” he said. “Developing the nature and scope of those ideals is something that I would say has been percolating in my mind for more than a decade, going back to my first job working in education/nonprofit: innovative change that is sustainable and can have the most impact.”
The common thread through the work Change Often does is its social mission, prioritizing “lives saved over dollars made,” Jefferson said.
It’s difficult to explain what “social innovation” looks like, but an example can be seen in the work Jefferson and Change Often did to launch what last fall became Thrive High Point: Minority Entrepreneurship Initiative, a program under the umbrella of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce to help minority- and women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. The work included developing a plan for what the organization needed to do and how it would operate, bringing in partners and donors — High Point University made the initial $500,000 donation to a fund that grew to $2 million — and conducting a national search for who would run the organization. The National Institute for Minority Economic Development was chosen.
Then the program launched, and Change Often moved out of the way. In less than a year, Thrive High Point already has helped about 300 local businesses, Jefferson said.
But the idea behind Thrive High Point is that more than the businesses themselves benefit. There will be ripple effects throughout the community for years to come, he said.
“If you can change the economy of a community, you can change and impact everything else,” he said.
HPU President Nido Qubein said when Jefferson approached him about participating in the initiative that would create Thrive High Point, he quizzed Jefferson on details of the initiative’s mission and the vision behind it. Jefferson made a persuasive and inspiring case, he said.
“Cyril is a rising star with ambition and commitment that can propel him into meaningful and effective endeavors,” he said. “His love for people is matched only by his desire to serve. His years are surpassed by his sense of stewardship and his determination to be in a circle of influence composed of leaders older and more experienced than he is. He listens. He learns. He grows.”
That’s also the approach Jefferson emphasizes to his team so they constantly reevaluate how they approach each new project, he said. It stems from the origin of the name Change Often, a quote by Winston Churchill: “To improve is to change. To perfect is to change often.”
“We’re constantly learning and constantly evolving,” Jefferson said.
