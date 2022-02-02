HIGH POINT — The Foundation for a Healthy High Point approved more than $1.1 million in small grant awards in the fourth quarter of 2021 and called on local nonprofits to submit proposals by Feb. 18 for its spring grant cycle.
The private foundation supports efforts focused on behavioral health, maternal and child health, food security, violence prevention, support services for the uninsured and increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates, said Executive Director Curtis Holloman
A $49,500 grant will enable Open Door Ministries to buy five semipermanent transitional housing units, or pallet shelters, which will help the organization expand the number of homeless clients it can serve. This effort is believed to be the state’s first implementation of pallet shelters, a type of small sleeping shelter.
Other approved grant recipients are:
• Guilford County Division of Public Health ($194,150) — Support for Guilford Family Connects, a nurse visitation program for mothers of newborns in Guilford County.
• Caring Services ($185,000) — To help expand services in relation to treating drug addiction and offer integrated care.
• Mental Health Associates of the Triad ($135,000) — To help rebrand and raise awareness about its services and develop an information campaign to decrease the stigma related to mental health issues.
• Community Clinic of High Point ($122,849) — To support general operations.
• BackPack Beginnings ($100,000) — To help the organization to move into a larger space, buy equipment and hire staff to expand service and serve more clients.
• Family Service of the Piedmont ($94,000) — Continue assistance for a program helping vulnerable individuals get medical care and behavioral services.
• Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation ($67,394) — To serve as the strategic partner and project manager for the Healthy Minds initiative, providing consultation to participating organizations.
• Guilford Adult Health ($60,000) — Continue support for integrated behavioral health care services at the Community Clinic of High Point and the Transitional Care Clinic. Also to help establish a discounted pricing program for low-income residents for transit services.
• Growing High Point ($45,000) — To help with educational events and activities focused on healthy eating and to hire a part-time coordinator and establish an outdoor education center.
• The Children’s Law Center ($35,520) — To expand its reach in High Point and provide legal services to highly vulnerable children in domestic violence or custody situations.
• A Simple Gesture ($30,000) — To expand the No Child Hungry program which supports local food pantries and backpack programs, including opening a new pantry dedicated to Afghan refugees.
• Guilford County Division of Public Health ($26,000) — To help the JustTEENS clinic establish a space for group therapy and help support staff and operations.
• YWCA High Point ($25,000) — To continue support for the VaxConnect program to decrease vaccine hesitancy among residents.
• High Point Public Library Foundation ($10,000) — To help build a sensory garden that will provide a teaching and therapeutic area for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.