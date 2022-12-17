HIGH POINT — A local private foundation that promotes health and well-being in the community recently awarded more than $2 million as part of its annual grants program.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point awarded local agencies and groups that address access to care, behavioral health, capacity building, health equity, food security, health promotion and housing/homelessness.
Awarded grants for promoting access to care were:
• Community Clinic of High Point ($122,000).
• Guilford Education Alliance Inc. ($250,000).
• Triad Health Project ($50,000).
Awarded grants for promoting behavioral health were:
• Guilford County DHHS, Division of Public Health ($23,000).
• Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation ($63,300).
• Guilford Adult Health ($80,000).
• The Children’s Law Center ($50,000).
• YMCA of High Point ($40,000).
Awarded grants for promoting equity were:
• YWCA High Point ($50,000).
Awarded grants for advocating for food security were:
• A Simple Gesture ($50,000).
• Growing High Point ($65,000).
• Out of the Garden Project ($23,500).
Awarded grants for addressing housing and homelessness were:
• Partners Ending Homelessness ($90,000).
• The Barnabas Network ($30,000).
• The University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Center for Housing and Community Studies ($58,809).
Also receiving grants were the Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point ($40,000) for promoting health and the Greater High Point Food Alliance ($15,000) for capacity building.
The foundation funded 35 projects for $2,106,295 in grant awards this year. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has approved more than $13 million to support the greater High Point community.
