HIGH POINT — A health care executive who worked nearly half her career in High Point has returned to the Triad.
Dr. Danielle Mahaffey recently joined Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington as the chief medical officer and will work with the hospital’s doctors, nurse practitioners and other health care professionals to address patient care.
Mahaffey comes to Alamance Regional from Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone, where she was the chief physician executive the past six years, but before that she worked more than a dozen years in High Point, including in administrative positions with CHESS Health Enablement Solutions and Cornerstone Health Care. While part of Cornerstone, she was named medical director of High Point University’s student health center, the first full-time doctor at the university. She also volunteered at the Community Clinic of High Point.
She has roots with Greensboro-based Cone Health, which operates Alamance Regional. Her career began as a resident physician in the family medicine program at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro from 1996-99.
“Moving back feels like coming home for my husband and me — both of my daughters were born at the old Women's Hospital (in Greensboro),” Mahaffey said. “I am really excited for this new opportunity, which … allows me to reconnect with the larger organization and individuals that helped start my professional journey.”
