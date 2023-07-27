HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host additional immunization clinics in High Point for incoming Guilford County Schools seventh-graders and 12th-graders next week.
Clinics will be held at the health division office at 501 E. Green Drive downtown from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday.
North Carolina law requires all incoming seventh-graders to receive the Tdap vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis and the MCV shot to protect against meningococcal conjugate by the start of their seventh-grade
year. All incoming 12th-graders are required to receive the MCV by the start of their 12th-grade year.
Appointments may be scheduled by phone at 336-641-3245. Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records to their appointment, if available.
