HIGH POINT – A High Point philanthropist and retired furniture executive has donated $2.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.
David R. Hayworth’s donation is the largest made so far toward the project, the N.C. Museum of History Foundation said in a press release.
The funds from the David R. Hayworth Foundation will be used to create the Dr. David R. Hayworth Children’s Discovery Gallery, which will be designated for hands-on educational activities. Thousands of students a year travel from across the state to visit the museum.
The largest area of the gallery will be dedicated to school-age learning and will include objects, images, maps, documents and other replicas of the primary sources historians use, the press release said. For smaller preschool children, developmentally appropriate activities will be offered in a playful environment. Historically themed role play, historical songs for singalongs, early reading activities and more will be highlighted. Additionally, a centrally located gathering space will offer special presentations, demonstrations, and performances.
The museum foundation’s board of directors has named Hayworth one of its 2022 Foundation Philanthropists of the Year.
Foundation Board Chairman Vic Bell said that the receipt of a gift of this magnitude so early in the museum’s fundraising campaign will set a high bar for others to follow, allowing the museum to realize plans that have long been in the works.
