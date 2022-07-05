HIGH POINT — David Hayworth may have been named High Point’s Citizen of the Year in 2007, but there were plenty of years the late philanthropist could’ve won the honor for his selfless contributions to causes across the city.
“God did High Point a big favor when he sent David Hayworth here,” said longtime close friend Ed Price, whose youth-oriented projects often benefited from Hayworth’s generosity.
“He gave away, gosh, I don’t even know how much, but every time I was ever involved in any kind of youth project, he wanted to help. I can’t remember him ever saying no.”
Hayworth, 93, died Friday at his home in High Point, leaving a legacy of community leadership and philanthropy that few have matched or ever will. After making his fortune in his family’s High Point furniture business, Hayworth delighted in giving back to the community and encouraging others to do likewise.
“I think it’s so important for people to know that while David was a man who had been blessed with very significant financial means, what he really cared most about was helping people who were struggling, especially children,” said another longtime friend, High Point Community Foundation President Paul Lessard, who will deliver the eulogy at Hayworth’s memorial service Tuesday.
“He wasn’t someone who just signed checks. He was a leader, and I saw him over and over again invest in projects upfront that really needed someone to champion them. Because of his passion and commitment, a lot of good things happened in High Point that otherwise might not have.”
The list of community organizations and projects that benefited from Hayworth’s philanthropic efforts seems endless, from big-ticket projects for High Point University and High Point Regional Health System to less visible organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point.
“The list goes on and on and on,” Price said. “You’d be surprised at the different things he’s given $500 or $1,000 to that you don’t ever hear about. It wasn’t just the big projects where they would put his name on something. He made sure he gave to those smaller projects, too, and I think that says a lot about him.”
As Price alluded to, some of the projects Hayworth supported bear his name, such as Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center. At HPU, where his family has a long history of supporting the school, you’ll find the David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design and the David R. Hayworth University Park, as well as Hayworth Chapel and Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
“David Hayworth was a dear friend to me, a dedicated advocate for our community, an extraordinary supporter of HPU and a person who made everything around him better,” said HPU President Nido Qubein. “We are blessed by his family’s generosity and are honored that HPU’s campus will continue to serve as a museum and testament to their legacy.”
Lessard, who helped Hayworth establish a donor-advised fund through the High Point Community Foundation, said helping others in need was more important to Hayworth than having his name plastered on a building. He gave the example of a swimming pool in an underserved community that needed major repairs.
“I heard some guys talking about it, and I told them I knew someone who might be willing to help,” Lessard recalled. “They told me how much money was needed. I went and saw David that afternoon, and when I told him it would help some economically deprived kids have a pool to swim at in the summertime, he never gave it a second thought — he paid for all of it. He just had a real heart for young people in need.”
Similar stories abound across High Point, Lessard added.
“That’s just who he was,” he said. “If something needed to be done, you could always count on David to help.”
