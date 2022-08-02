HIGH POINT — The annual Hatteras Yachts Reunion will sail back into the Triad this weekend after a two-year hiatus.
The popular reunion, which brings together hundreds of past employees from the company’s High Point and New Bern plants, will be held Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Restaurant, 10914 N. Main St., Archdale.
Hatteras Yachts was started by High Point industrialist Willis Slane and operated here from 1959 to 1997, when it consolidated in New Bern, where it had moved its headquarters at the end of 1996. At the time the High Point plant closed, it employed about 270 workers.
The Hatteras Yachts Reunion began in the spring of 2004, when five old friends and former coworkers reunited for lunch one day in Greensboro. After a few hours together revisiting old times, good memories and classic stories, the five men decided to make the lunch an annual event dedicated to the people who brought the Hatteras Yachts dream to life.
The reunion has since grown from five friends to several hundred past employees. It was held every year through 2019, before taking a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not hosted or sponsored by the company itself, but by dedicated former employees and volunteers.
