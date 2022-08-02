HIGH POINT — The annual Hatteras Yachts Reunion will sail back into the Triad this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The popular reunion, which brings together hundreds of past employees from the company’s High Point and New Bern plants, will be held Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Restaurant, 10914 N. Main St., Archdale.

