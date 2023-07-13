HIGH POINT — The annual Hatteras Yachts Reunion will return to the Triad next month.
The reunion, which brings together hundreds of past employees of the Hatteras Yachts plants in High Point and New Bern, will be held Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pioneer Restaurant, 10914 N. Main St., Archdale.
The reunions began in the spring of 2004, when five old friends and former coworkers reunited for lunch. After a few hours together revisiting old times, good memories and classic stories, they decided to make the lunch an annual event, and it has since grown from the five original friends to several hundred past employees.
