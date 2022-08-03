HIGH POINT – Accepting a job in High Point feels to Bryle Henderson Hatch like one of the best decisions he ever made.
Ever since he set foot in the city last year – before he even knew about the job – just about everything that can go right has gone right.
“This has surpassed all my wildest dreams,” said Hatch, 36, the executive director of Thrive High Point, the minority entrepreneurship initiative that grew out of the High Point Equity Project. “I love High Point. High Point has embraced me. … It’s been an awesome experience.”
Hatch was working as a contractor for the National Institute for Minority Economic Development when he came to High Point in the first half of 2021 just to check out the efforts to organize Thrive High Point and to lead some training related to it. He was not aware that there was a search for someone to lead the new organization.
In what seemed to him like almost no time, he was offered the job.
“It all kind of happened organically,” he said, employing an adverb that came up often in a discussion of the past year or so. Of all the places he has lived, “this is probably the first place where everything seemed to be a seamless transition.”
Hatch grew up in Greensboro, but he knew High Point pretty well as a child from frequent weekends spent with his grandparents, William and Flossie Hatch, who lived here.
After attending North Carolina A&T State University, where he got his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, Hatch moved to Raleigh in 2016 to work for the state government as a diversity and inclusion coordinator.
But he wanted to move into university administration, and in 2018 he went to work for Duke University as diversity manager for the school of medicine. From there he pursued climbing higher, eventually becoming vice president and chief of staff at West Virginia State University.
But he also grew homesick.
“I missed North Carolina. I love North Carolina. I was ready to come home,” he said.
So in the spring of 2021, he moved back to become an independent equity and engagement consultant, and he contracted with the National Institute for Minority Economic Development to conduct training sessions.
Which is what led him to Thrive High Point and the Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, which eventually contracted with the institute to run Thrive.
Thrive was set up to provide services and support – such as microloans and advice, business training and mentorship – for small, minority-owned businesses. It launched last September and has 315 businesses registered, far more than organizers projected, Hatch said.
“I’ll be honest with you, it’s just taken off,” he said.
The businesses run the gamut, from retail, consumer-focused businesses to real estate attorneys, he said. The problems they face are common across the country – such things as getting access to financing, lack of knowledge about marketing and business strategy, and how to find a niche in the market.
“I think what’s different (here) is High Point has an intentional effort to try to eliminate these barriers,” Hatch said.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a little less than a year after Thrive launched, Hatch will play host at Congdon Yards to Thrive Summit, a business event with three purposes: providing an update on Thrive’s progress; offering local business people training sessions, workshops and inspirational speakers; and bringing people together to build community bonds.
Though Thrive was set up as a minority-focused initiative, the summit is open to everyone who is interested, Hatch said.
“We want everyone to benefit from what’s going on here,” he said.
For more information, contact Hatch by email at bhhatch@theinstitutenc.com
