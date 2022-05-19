HIGH POINT
Stewart Hartley’s colleagues from the High Point Police Department remembered the retired policeman Wednesday as an officer and a gentleman — a dedicated law enforcement professional who never let his badge get in the way of his compassion for others.
Hartley, who served on the police force from 1957 to 1984 — including two stints as acting chief of police — died Tuesday, following a period of declining health. At 94, he was the department’s longest-surviving retired officer.
“He was genuinely interested in being as good a cop as he could be and helping his fellow man any way he could,” said fellow retired officer Jerry Streetman, who worked alongside Hartley from 1965 until Hartley retired.
“If we had a whole department like him, hell, we wouldn’t have any problems in High Point. He took great pride in being a policeman, and he took great pride in helping his fellow officers. He was outstanding — honest to a fault, full of compassion, and he always had your back, come hell or high water.”
Former officer Roy Shipman, now the department’s official historian, said Hartley had a lasting impact on him both personally and professionally.
“I had the privilege of working with him in the 1970s, and I found him to be the type of policeman every citizen wants and expects of an officer,” Shipman said. “He was always professional, he was always fair, and he was always caring.”
Family members said Hartley, a High Point native, had long dreamed of going into law enforcement, but he initially tried to join the police departments in Greensboro and Raleigh — and even the N.C. Highway Patrol — because he felt he knew too many people in High Point and wouldn’t be able to police them. Fortunately for High Point, the other departments turned him down because he was too short and colorblind.
Hartley finally applied with the High Point Police Department and was hired in August 1957 as a 29-year-old rookie. He quickly advanced through the ranks, being promoted to detective in 1960, sergeant in 1961, lieutenant in 1964, training lieutenant in 1968, major and assistant chief in 1971, and lieutenant colonel in 1978.
On two occasions, Hartley served as acting chief of police — in 1974-75 after the dismissal of Chief Laurie Pritchett, and again in 1976 following the death of Chief D.W. Roseman.
Hartley also served on the department’s first bomb disposal unit, created in 1970, and helped establish the city’s first Crime Stoppers chapter. When he retired on Jan. 1, 1984, the High Point City Council declared the day “Stewart B. Hartley Day.”
As it turned out, family members said, High Point was the ideal place for Hartley to fulfill his dream of protecting and serving.
“He loved this community, and he loved serving this community,” said Hartley’s oldest daughter, Margaret Massey. “He loved being a police officer and serving the people of High Point — it was an honor to him.”
Hartley also cherished the relationships he built with his fellow officers.
“They were his family,” said his younger daughter, Ann Hartley. “That’s what he would always say, that they were his extended family.”
Hartley left a legacy in other areas, too, including extensive volunteer work for the YMCA of High Point and Camp Cheerio, his lengthy membership as a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of the Triad, and Crime Stoppers, which he continued to serve even after his retirement from the police department.
“They were all so meaningful to him — they were his family, as well,” Ann Hartley said. “He loved everyone he was able to have a relationship with.”
