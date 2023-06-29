HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point nonprofit leader and community benefactor Patrick Harman said Wednesday that he will run for the Ward 4 City Council seat this year.
He will face two-term incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Wesley Hudson, who is seeking reelection to the same seat.
Harman said he’s running because he thinks the city needs to do more to address specific issues like improving public transportation and getting the public more involved in taking on systemic challenges related to poverty and crime.
“Nonprofits can’t solve all the world’s ills and government can’t solve all the world’s ills,” he said. “I’d really like to have folks engaged more in city life and city government.”
To date, Harman and Hudson are the only candidates who have publicly declared their intention to run in Ward 4, which includes much of the Emerywood neighborhood, as well as the Oakview and Laurel Oak Ranch communities and the city’s downtown catalyst district around Truist Point stadium.
If any additional candidates file for the ward seat, it would ensure a primary for the race.
“I have nothing but the absolute deepest respect for Patrick, and I look forward to (the campaign),” said Hudson, who announced his reelection bid in April. “We’ve always had a very solid relationship.”
Candidate filing for council races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
This will be Harman’s second run for public office. His first came in 2019, when he finished last in the four-candidate race for two at-large council seats.
Harman is the executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation, a charitable organization started by his family that has invested more than $2.5 million in the Washington Street area, repairing and renovating houses and commercial buildings and supporting youth development programs, among other pursuits.
He’s also launched spinoff organizations such as Growing High Point, a nonprofit that supports community gardens, urban farms, a food hub and other outreach efforts that seek to increase access to healthy food in poor neighborhoods.
Harman calls the work “community development” that invests in people, places and programs.
He said he wants to apply the same approach on council.
He pointed out that the city has been proposing expanded and updated bus routes for more than 15 years.
Driver shortages is the main reason cited for not implementing the changes, but Harman said he thinks it could be accomplished, if there is the political will for it.
He said partnering with transit agencies in other cities could be a solution.
“The bus routes were supposed to have changed, and they haven’t,” he said. “I think we could try participatory budgeting like Greensboro has, maybe have citizens review nonprofit funding allocations — just finding new ways of engagement.”
He said he’s running in a ward instead of at-large this time, because he thinks it’s a more manageable challenge, even though he’s facing a two-term incumbent.
“It was a lot of running around the city. With Britt (Moore) running again (at-large), truthfully, he’s likely going to win, so it would be everyone fighting for one seat,” he said. “It’s an interesting district. The people in Oakview and other areas kind of feel neglected.”
