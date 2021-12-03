GUILFORD COUNTY — Republican state Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, will seek reelection to the N.C. General Assembly next year and forego a run for Congress.

Hardister, a House majority whip, told The High Point Enterprise earlier this week that he was considering a bid for the redrawn 7th Congressional District. But he announced Friday that he will run for a sixth term in the state House.

“It has been a privilege to serve in this capacity and I would be honored to continue serving,” he said. “There is more work that I would like to accomplish in the N.C. General Assembly.

Candidate filing for congressional, state legislative and county begins at noon Monday and continues through at noon Dec. 17.