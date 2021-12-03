GUILFORD COUNTY — Republican state Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, will seek reelection to the N.C. General Assembly next year and forego a run for Congress.
Hardister, a House majority whip, told The High Point Enterprise earlier this week that he was considering a bid for the redrawn 7th Congressional District. But he announced Friday that he will run for a sixth term in the state House.
“It has been a privilege to serve in this capacity and I would be honored to continue serving,” he said. “There is more work that I would like to accomplish in the N.C. General Assembly.
Candidate filing for congressional, state legislative and county begins at noon Monday and continues through at noon Dec. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.