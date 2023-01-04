GUILFORD COUNTY — State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, officially announced Wednesday that he will run for the open seat for state labor commissioner in 2024, which means he won’t serve in the House beyond his current two-year term.

Hardister, a House majority whip who serves a district in eastern Guilford County, indicated two weeks ago that he was giving serious consideration to running for labor commissioner after Republican Josh Dobson announced in early December that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2024.

