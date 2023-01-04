GUILFORD COUNTY — State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, officially announced Wednesday that he will run for the open seat for state labor commissioner in 2024, which means he won’t serve in the House beyond his current two-year term.
Hardister, a House majority whip who serves a district in eastern Guilford County, indicated two weeks ago that he was giving serious consideration to running for labor commissioner after Republican Josh Dobson announced in early December that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2024.
“The Department of Labor is critical to North Carolina's workers and employers, and I am confident that I have the skillset to perform the duties of this office in a fair, effective and professional manner,” Hardister said in a statement. “With over 10 years of experience in state government, and over 20 years of experience in the private sector, I am uniquely qualified to serve in this new role.”
Hardister will have to relinquish running for his 59th House District seat in 2024 to make a bid for labor commissioner since state law doesn’t allow a candidate to run for more than one office in an election cycle. Hardister said that he will continue to serve as a legislator during the next two years.
“Once I complete the upcoming session of the legislature, it will mark 12 years serving the people of North Carolina in this capacity,” he said.
Hardister was first elected to his House seat covering eastern Guilford County in 2012 and has served as majority whip in the GOP House caucus leadership since 2016.
