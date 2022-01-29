HIGH POINT — A local fast food restaurant appears to be ready to reopen, but it’s unclear when it will.
After a fire started by a water heater caused severe damage to the Hardee’s at 2850 N. Main St. in February 2021, the restaurant closed. Since then, the building has received both permits and new certificates of occupancy, yet it remains shuttered.
CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, did not return phone calls.
Bill McAdams, owner of Grace Contracting LLC, the contractor who filed the permit to rebuild the restaurant, told The Enterprise that he completed work around April 2021.
McAdams said he thought it was ready to reopen but was told it would remain closed as a result of “staffing issues due to the pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.