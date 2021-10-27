HIGH POINT — Joe Hill has the most unusual lawn display in town, no bones about it.
Part Halloween decoration and part history lesson, Hill’s front yard at 1202 Johnson St. features six life-sized skeletons raising an American flag, an eerie replication — quite literally — of the iconic World War II-era photograph of six U.S. soldiers raising the flag at Iwo Jima.
“Yeah, it’s definitely something different,” says Hill, who created the display earlier this month. “I came across that photograph — I’m a big history and military guy — and I thought it would be cool to recreate it.”
Hill, 37, actually wanted to assemble the Iwo Jima scene last Halloween, “but I couldn’t find enough skeletons,” he says.
Hill says it took him about an hour to create the display, posing the six plastic skeletons to look as if they’re raising a flagpole that bears Old Glory. He used the actual Battle of Iwo Jima photograph — which earned Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal a Pulitzer Prize — as his blueprint, and used “lots of zip ties” to secure the skeletons to the flagpole.
While Hill’s creation won’t earn him a Pulitzer Prize, it has earned him a steady stream of cars slowing down in front of his house to gawk at — and sometimes photograph — the unusual decoration. One older gentleman, who said he was a retired Marine, even stopped and came to the door to thank Hill for the patriotic display.
“That meant a lot to me,” Hill says, “knowing that what I did is touching people in some way, shape or form.”
Hill plans to keep the display up for several days after Halloween, and he expects to set it up again next year, based on the positive response he’s received from passersby this year.
“I have big respect for the military,” he says. “And with the way the world is these days, and people trying to erase history and not learn from it, I wanted to do my part to help people remember this piece of history.”
