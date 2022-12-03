HIGH POINT — When it opens in downtown High Point next spring, the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame will be much more than a monument to the past, organizers say.
While there will be plenty of history on display to honor the 131 inductees and tell their stories, one of the primary goals of the venue will be to encourage and inspire others to follow in these leaders’ footsteps.
“Considering High Point is known as the home furnishings capital of the world, it’s great that the furnishings industry finally has a permanent home of its own,” said CEO Patrick Chapin. “With that said, our venue is also a special place for our community — a place to learn and be inspired about all the exciting aspects of an industry that is creative, innovative and cool. We are also a beautiful venue to host meetings, weddings and other special events.”
He and Chief Vision Officer Karen McNeill on Friday provided a tour of the construction progress on the hall of fame building at 311 S. Hamilton St, a former showroom the organization bought in 2018.
It’s undergoing extensive renovations, and an 8,000-square-foot addition with an all-glass facade has been built on the front.
“The building is simply spectacular and unlike anything else in the Triad,” Chapin said.
It’s slated to open for the April 2023 High Point Market. It will be used by the industry around markets, but will be open to the public the rest of the year.
“This will be the bridge between the industry and the community,” McNeill said.
The building has been designed with eye-catching features like a 17-foot-high by 25-foot-wide story wall at the main entrance that will feature video, photography and messaging that can be programmed to suit an event.
Just beyond it will be a celebration hall that can hold seated dinners for 150.
The hall of fame gallery at the center of the building will include plaques and biographies for all of the inductees.
Other displays will include an innovation room with a timeline of the industry, featuring furniture pieces that are handmade, machine-made and 3D printed.
The firm ROTO of Columbus, Ohio is developing the exhibits, and about 40% of them will be featured in the $12 million first phase of the hall, McNeill said.
A second phase will add features like a design gallery and a video booth to capture visitors’ stories, and will bring the total investment in the project to $15 million.
