HIGH POINT — Though she is extremely active in the community, including with the YWCA High Point, Elma Hairston was caught by surprise when she heard herself announced as the recipient of this year’s Woman of Achievement award at the YWCA’s Heart of Community luncheon Tuesday.
And for those who couldn’t see Hairston’s reaction, presenter Regina Johnson, the director of the YWCA’s Women’s Resource Center, made it clear.
“I believe she’s speechless, people. That is a first,” Johnson said.
Before announcing Hairston’s name, Johnson recited a long list of Hairston’s community activities, including “participating in every event she can.”
“Her goal all of her life has been to pour into others,” Johnson said.
Hairston, the founder of Dynamic Images International, a professional-image consulting group, and president of a nonprofit focused on career development for young people, said after the luncheon that she was stunned.
“I do a lot of work for a lot of people, and I just don’t think much about it,” she said. “My mother just said, ‘You do what you do,’ and I guess this is the reward.”
Tuesday’s luncheon at The Loft at Congdon Yards was the first Heart of Community since March 2020, which YWCA Executive Director Heidi Majors noted was one of High Point’s last public events before the COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions against large gatherings.
Majors provided the audience with an update on the YWCA’s work during the pandemic, including providing a place for students to have internet access when school was entirely remote and working with health officials to address barriers preventing people in certain ZIP codes from having access to vaccinations.
And Shelley Hutchens, the capital campaign chair, gave an update on fundraising for the ongoing renovations of the YWCA’s building, which was built in 1959.
“Until we started these renovations, it hadn’t been touched at all,” she said.
Current fundraising is focused on the women’s locker rooms and renovations to the Gatewood Avenue side of the building, she said.
