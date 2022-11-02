HIGH POINT — Though she is extremely active in the community, including with the YWCA High Point, Elma Hairston was caught by surprise when she heard herself announced as the recipient of this year’s Woman of Achievement award at the YWCA’s Heart of Community luncheon Tuesday.

And for those who couldn’t see Hairston’s reaction, presenter Regina Johnson, the director of the YWCA’s Women’s Resource Center, made it clear.

