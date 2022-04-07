ARCHDALE — An Archdale distributor of furniture and architectural hardware components has launched a $13 million expansion of its campus.
Hafele America Co. is building a 94,200-square-foot addition of high-rise distribution center space to its warehouse that will help meet the “massive demand” for the products the company offers, said Scott Kaminiski, senior marketing manager.
The expansion will increase storage capacity by 60% and bring the total amount of warehouse space to 221,200 square feet.
Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Kaminski said.
Company leaders anticipate adding about 15 new jobs as a result of the expansion, he said. Hafele America’s current Archdale workforce stands at 282.
Based in Germany, Hafele is a leading worldwide supplier of hardware components to manufacturers, architects, designers, contractors and construction professionals in more than 150 countries.
“We’re seeing massive demand for our products, and this warehouse serves as the hub for a lot of the other warehouses we have around the country,” Kaminski said.
In addition to increased storage capacity, another benefit of the expansion will be installation of new automated conveyor lines and product pick systems, which will improve responsiveness, efficiency and order accuracy, according to the company.
The expanded facility will include a 501-kilowatt solar array consisting of more than 1,100 panels, which is expected to provide approximately 75% of the total power use for the facility.
“The expansion of our North Carolina warehouse is an investment in the future success of Hafele, but also that of our customers,” said Paul K. Smith, president of Hafele America Co. “Through this project, we’ll be able to serve all of our customers in a multitude of better, more efficient ways — as well as reducing the company’s carbon footprint by adding solar power to our campus.”
The general contractor for the project is Landmark Builders and the architect is West & Stem, both of Winston-Salem. Yes Solar Solutions of Cary will install the solar power system.
