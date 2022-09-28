HPTNWS-09-28-22 TROUSERS.jpg

Ryan Coleman, left, and Austin Elliott are co-owners of H.P. Trousers, a new business opening this week near Truist Point stadium that focuses on men’s apparel.

 PAT KIMBROUGH | HPE

HIGH POINT — Ryan Coleman and Austin Elliott said they found the perfect home for the business they envisioned inside a High Point storefront in the shadow of Truist Point stadium.

They looked all over for a location for their new men’s apparel store, H.P. Trousers, but didn’t settle on one until 142 Church Ave., Suite 101, became available in the city’s new “social district” downtown.

Trending Videos