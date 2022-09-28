HIGH POINT — Ryan Coleman and Austin Elliott said they found the perfect home for the business they envisioned inside a High Point storefront in the shadow of Truist Point stadium.
They looked all over for a location for their new men’s apparel store, H.P. Trousers, but didn’t settle on one until 142 Church Ave., Suite 101, became available in the city’s new “social district” downtown.
“We have had this idea for a while now. The recipe was in the cookbook. We just didn’t have a kitchen,” Coleman said. “Now we’ve got our kitchen to cook in.”
The store will hold its grand opening Friday and Saturday.
Its name is derived from a former High Point clothing manufacturer that dates to 1904. Coleman and Elliott, who are the co-owners of the business, restored the brand.
H.P. Trousers sells customized men’s jeans, as well as other types of pants and shirts with their logo and those of other regional brands.
The store features a bar that serves beer and wine. Elliott said this not only ties in with the social district — where alcoholic beverages in specially approved cups are allowed on sidewalks, with the goal of drawing more foot traffic to the area around the stadium — but will also help bring customers into the store.
“We’re big on the immersive shopping experience. That’s kind of where the bar came in — ‘Come in, have a beer and shop with us,’ ” he said.
The bar has beer on tap from Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. in Winston-Salem, as well as several other types of beer and wine.
Coleman, who also owns an online apparel business called Reel Threads, said H.P. Trousers’ jeans are one of their signature products.
Customers come to the store and choose the denim, stitching, buttons and other features and get measured by “Jeansmith” Lauren Sussi, a Pilot Mountain artisan who makes the jeans.
Coleman, who spent 11 years in the U.S. Army after graduating from High Point Central High School, said he and Sussi were at Ft. Bragg at the same time, but didn’t know each other then.
“We like to say they’re made by veteran hands,” Coleman said.
Elliott also graduated from Central and has a background in the fabrics industry.
“One of the things we’re most excited about is the jeans, because it goes in line with the name,” he said. “It’s so unique to the area. I don’t know anywhere else with the attention to detail we provide on the jeans. We’re bringing in the history of High Point as a textile town, which it still is, but we’re trying to bring that history back.”
Their goal is to grow the H.P. Trousers brand, with plans to partner with a cut-and-sew facility in High Point to produce their jeans in greater volume for sale off the shelves of their shop and others.
They see opportunity, given the popularity of “business casual” attire.
“Times have changed. People are not wearing suits as much,” Coleman said. “People wearing nice jeans and a blazer is something that’s more accepted now in the workplace.”
Outdoor wear is also a focus for H.P. Trousers. The store will feature weekly fly-tying classes taught by Coleman’s father, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. “Joe” Craig III, a fly-fishing enthusiast who retires from the bench Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.