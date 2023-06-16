HIGH POINT — The scheduled release from prison of a man convicted of pulling the trigger in the 1992 slaying of a High Point pizza delivery driver has been pushed back by more than a year and a half from what was announced last month.

German Jermaine Grace, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison 30 years ago, will be released April 7, 2025, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission announced Thursday. The commission said in May that he would be released this coming August.