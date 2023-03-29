HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting at a busy intersection near High Point University that left two men injured Tuesday night.
People in two vehicles at Lexington Avenue and University Parkway exchanged gunfire just before 7:45 p.m., and one of the cars crashed, the High Point Police Department said.
Two men had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police. The men were taken to an area hospital.
Police and emergency workers were on the scene until midnight.
The shooting didn’t involve anyone from HPU, the university said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
“The university remains in contact with authorities as the situation develops and has received a description of involved vehicles. Standard security protocols are in place, including only those with a valid Passport (campus ID) and HPU parking decals being allowed to enter campus," it said.
HPU police officers and security continue to patrol campus, including campus perimeters, the university said.
Further information wasn’t available Wednesday morning.
