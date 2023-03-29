Scene of the shooting

High Point police officers investigate a shooting that happened near the intersection of University Parkway and Lexington Avenue.

 Torres, Katie

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting at a busy intersection near High Point University that left two men injured Tuesday night.

People in two vehicles at Lexington Avenue and University Parkway exchanged gunfire just before 7:45 p.m., and one of the cars crashed, the High Point Police Department said.

