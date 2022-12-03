HIGH POINT — Law enforcement officers who are dealing with more instances of firearms being stolen from cars say one simple step by people could go a long way toward resolving the issue: Lock the car.

So far this year, police have handled 45 reported incidents of firearms being stolen from vehicles, with a total of 50 guns taken in all the thefts, the High Point Police Department reports.

