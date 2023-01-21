GUILFORD COUNTY — A program that Guilford County Schools officials have credited with boosting high school graduation rates will be expanded to the district’s middle schools.

GCS launched learning hubs at all 15 comprehensive high schools in the winter of 2021 to try to help students catch up from the learning loss experienced during the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a $2.2 million federal grant will help pay for the GCS Middle School Learning Hubs Expansion Project, the school district announced.

