GUILFORD COUNTY — A program that Guilford County Schools officials have credited with boosting high school graduation rates will be expanded to the district’s middle schools.
GCS launched learning hubs at all 15 comprehensive high schools in the winter of 2021 to try to help students catch up from the learning loss experienced during the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a $2.2 million federal grant will help pay for the GCS Middle School Learning Hubs Expansion Project, the school district announced.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley issued a statement thanking U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, for helping secure the grant.
“This funding will provide younger students more opportunities to accelerate learning and will help prioritize academic recovery following two years of interrupted instruction,” Oakley said. “In conjunction with high-dosage tutoring, these strategies are making a difference for our students.”
The hubs create small environments after normal school hours where students can extend learning beyond the traditional day, offering tutoring, opportunities for one-on-one interaction with teachers, counseling services and other support, meals and transportation home.
The program attracted national attention, including a story last October on NBC News.
In the 2021-22 academic year, high school students who took advantage of the learning hubs had a higher graduation rate, 96.3%, than those who did not, 90.4%, GCS officials have said.
That contributed to Guilford’s record 91.8% high school graduation rate, up from 91.5% in 2020-21 and more than five points higher than the state average of 86.2%. It is also higher than the graduation rates of the state’s other five largest school systems, but Guilford is also the only school system in that group to see its graduation climb each of the past two years.
In the middle schools, the $2.2 million grant will fund services including access to academic recovery programs, mental health supports, transportation and meals, GCS said in a press release.
The funding will also support meetings for students and families to learn about college planning, test-taking strategies, high school success, college-ready course selection and opportunities to participate in choice and Career and Technical Education specialized learning.
The high school learning hub program also includes a cash incentive for students to attend — $200 for each student who attends at least 80% of the sessions — but GCS Media Relations Specialist Gabrielle Brown said that will not be part of the middle school program.
