HIGH POINT — Students aren’t the only ones needing more mental health support services since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several teachers said at a Guilford County Schools town hall for school system employees Tuesday night.

Joy Cameron, who now works in the GCS central office but was a teacher when the pandemic began in 2020, spoke the longest on the topic. The event at the town hall at the Blue Heron Event Venue in north High Point was part of Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s series of “Better Together” community conversations to help the GCS administration craft a new strategic plan.

