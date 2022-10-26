HIGH POINT — Students aren’t the only ones needing more mental health support services since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several teachers said at a Guilford County Schools town hall for school system employees Tuesday night.
Joy Cameron, who now works in the GCS central office but was a teacher when the pandemic began in 2020, spoke the longest on the topic. The event at the town hall at the Blue Heron Event Venue in north High Point was part of Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s series of “Better Together” community conversations to help the GCS administration craft a new strategic plan.
“You’re not the same person you were before COVID,” Cameron said. “We have not taken time to reflect on the change. … Because we have not taken time to reflect and heal as a district,” many staff are not whole, and that affects students.
“It’s like a trickle-down effect,” she said.
School system administrators won praise for steps taken during the shifting health guidelines of the pandemic to help school employees feel safe, and a Jamestown Elementary School counselor said she was thankful for extra therapists GCS has hired to work with students.
Another central office worker said the school year calendar is not structured well to allow either teachers or administrators to attend training and professional development, and a former teacher said that teachers need more flexibility.
Not many teachers actually attended the town hall, which drew about 25 people, including GCS administrators.
But Marcus Gause, principal of T.W. Andrews High School, said that’s because teachers’ days begin early and end late. Several activities at Andrews, for instance, were going on during the town hall, he said.
Oakley said in an interview after the town hall that teachers also are providing feedback through a teacher advisory council that has representatives from all of the schools in the school system.
“Hearing real feedback from even one person is valuable,” Oakley said. “We’ll make sure we continue this.”
Gause, who also attended a parents town hall at Andrews and a session held with what Oakley calls her transition team, said he thinks the process for gathering feedback has been helpful. It not only helps people feel their concerns or worries are being heard, they help people realize the common experiences of the pandemic, which helps build bonds, he said.
“Platforms like this help us all understand we struggled through those things together,” he said.
