GUILFORD COUNTY – The superintendent of Guilford County Schools got some job security and a 10% pay bonus Tuesday night.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted to extend Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s contract through June 30, 2027, the maximum time allowed by law, and to award her a 10% retention bonus, which amounts to $27,500. The vote was 8-0 in favor, with board member Linda Welborn not attending.