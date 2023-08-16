GUILFORD COUNTY – The superintendent of Guilford County Schools got some job security and a 10% pay bonus Tuesday night.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted to extend Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s contract through June 30, 2027, the maximum time allowed by law, and to award her a 10% retention bonus, which amounts to $27,500. The vote was 8-0 in favor, with board member Linda Welborn not attending.
T. Dianne Bellamy Small, reading the motion for Oakley’s bonus, said it was in recognition of “excellent performance and her interest in rewarding those who stay with our district.”
In addition to her bonus, the board voted to increase her travel allowance to $500 a month “in recognition of her continuing visibility and increased fuel costs.”
Oakley also will be allowed to exchange up to five unused days of vacation per year for five more days of pay.
Oakley was promoted to superintendent, with a salary of $275,000 a year, at the end of August 2022.
After the vote, several board members thanked Oakley, particularly Crissy Pratt.
“Thank you to Dr. Oakley for your strong leadership and especially your collaboration and communication both with the board and the community and all of the staff,” Pratt said.
Oakley thanked the board for “kind of allowing me to navigate through the year.”
“I certainly learned a lot of things but have a lot less to do,” she said. “I think we did have a successful year, but we have a lot of work left to do.”
A prepared statement issued on behalf of entire school board said, “Dr. Oakley has engaged our community with her vision of leadership and laid out a thoughtful, clear path, with student achievement at the center. Her approachability, accountability, transparency and ability to communicate her vision are great assets for GCS.”
During the past year, Oakley expanded the district’s nationally recognized learning recovery efforts, including high-dosage tutoring and learning hubs. In the 2022-23 school year, GCS provided nearly 300,000 high-dosage tutoring sessions to 11,461 students, tripling the number of sessions and doubling the number of students served from the prior year.
The district also deployed new school safety strategies; secured a $14.8 million grant to expand on-demand mental health services to all schools; launched nine new school construction projects; and allocated $48 million for deferred maintenance, technology and school safety projects.
