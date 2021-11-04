GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County Schools has announced its 2022 graduation schedule.
Ceremonies will begin, with health protocols in place, on Wednesday, May 25. Beginning in late May, 31 graduation ceremonies will commence across the school district.
Graduation ceremonies for the Juvenile Detention Center will happen in January and May if necessary.
Ceremonies will primarily take place in the Greensboro Coliseum’s Fieldhouse and Special Events Center. All applicable health and safety protocols at the time of graduation will be observed. The following are the graduation plans for schools in the greater High Point area:
Wednesday, May 25
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
• 5 p.m. Kearns Academy
Thursday, May 26
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
• 9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
• 1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
• 5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
• 7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Friday, June 3
Site: Special Events Center
• 6 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
• 8 p.m. Ragsdale High
Saturday, June 4
Site: Special Events Center
• 3 p.m. Southern High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
• 8:30 a.m. High Point Central High
• 12 p.m. Southwest High
Sunday, June 5
Site: Special Events Center
• 5 p.m. Andrews High
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.