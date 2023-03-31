TRIAD — Overall national patterns of population growth and decline are moving back towards pre-pandemic rates, which in Guilford County translated to sharply higher growth in 2022 than was seen in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

From July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, Guilford County gained more than 3,300 residents, growth of 0.62%, according to the bureau’s latest population estimates. That’s up from just 0.2% the previous year.

