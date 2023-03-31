TRIAD — Overall national patterns of population growth and decline are moving back towards pre-pandemic rates, which in Guilford County translated to sharply higher growth in 2022 than was seen in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
From July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, Guilford County gained more than 3,300 residents, growth of 0.62%, according to the bureau’s latest population estimates. That’s up from just 0.2% the previous year.
Neighboring counties did not see a similar rebound.
The growth rates for Davidson at 1%, Randolph at 0.64% and Forsyth at 7.7% were nearly the same as last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused elevated death rates across the country, and it led to many people leaving highly urbanized areas for less crowded cities.
Death rates “remain historically high,” the bureau said in a press release, but some of the places that saw the highest numbers of people moving out now are seeing high numbers of people moving in, said Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s population division.
“Some of the urban counties in New York and San Francisco that saw significant domestic outmigration and population decline in 2021 had population growth in 2022,” she said.
In North Carolina, elevated deaths and outmigration cut the growth rate in Mecklenburg County — which for many years before the pandemic had a high rate of growth — to 0.6% from 2020 to 2021, but that nearly tripled in 2022, to 1.73%.
Mecklenburg gained 19,583 residents over the year, behind only the 22,664 gained by Wake County, which grew 1.97%.
Brunswick County, south and west of Wilmington, once again had the highest percentage growth in the state, 5.7%, which was the seventh-highest in the nation.
North Carolina’s overall growth from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, was 1.26%, only slightly higher than the previous year’s 1.1%.
