GUILFORD COUNTY — A new state report presented on Wednesday confirms that student violence and crime in schools increased statewide compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the numbers for Guilford County Schools mostly stayed even or improved.
But when it comes to the most common types of behavior that result in school disciplinary action, GCS had a larger jump than the state average.
The two most common crimes that occur in school jumped statewide, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Consolidated Data Report, presented to the State Board of Education: The number of cases of students being found to have a weapon other than a gun jumped 60%, and cases of students found in possession of drugs increased 14%.
But there also were statewide increases in the number of students caught in possession of a firearm, almost 30%, and assault involving a weapon other than a gun, 51%. The overall number of those crimes was relatively low, however: just 161 cases of possession, and 62 assaults.
By contrast, GCS had just one significant jump: cases of possession of a weapon other than a gun, which went from 108 in 2018-19 to 164, up 52%.
But in several of the more serious crimes the numbers for GCS dropped:
• Possession of drugs, down 30% to 217 cases.
• Assault on school personnel, down 48% to 36 cases.
• Assault resulting in serious injury requiring hospital treatment, down 85% to five cases.
• Possession of alcohol, down 12% to 29 cases.
The number of cases of a GCS student found with a gun stayed even at 13, and assaults with a weapon other than a gun stayed even at four.
However, the number of short-term suspensions resulting from less severe misbehavior rose
11.7% in GCS, compared to 7% statewide.
In a press release, the Department of Public Instruction cited national data that has tied increases in student misbehavior to the pandemic’s historic disruptions of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
“Many students returned to in-person learning facing academic and social challenges after a year of remote instruction, relative isolation and limited face-to-face interactions with peers and educators,” the release said. “National survey data from schools last year showed that many students struggled to readjust to school culture and expectations, resulting in more misbehavior and violations of school rules and laws.”
