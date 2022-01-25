GUILFORD COUNTY — Unvaccinated students at Guilford County Schools now must be tested for COVID-19 in order to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities, according to a page posted on the district’s website and a letter sent to parents.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted during the summer in favor of the testing requirement, but it had not been implemented until Tuesday because “this is when we were able to coordinate with the (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) vendors to provide the testing,” said Janson Silvers, media relations specialist for GCS.
Tests will be administered Tuesdays and Thursdays at each high school. Vaccinated students and those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 90 days will not be required to be tested.
The tests also will be required for any unvaccinated coaches to participate in sports.
Testing for middle school students in GCS will begin Feb. 2 on a schedule that has yet to be announced. There is no charge to students or coaches for testing.
GCS requires parental consent to administer COVID-19 testing for students, and forms must be completed before a first test is administered. Parents or guardians have the right to withdraw consent for testing at any time, but then the student will not be permitted to participate in athletics or extracurricular activities sponsored by the school.
GCS has posted a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page on its website that addresses the testing in greater detail.
If anyone who is unvaccinated misses a test, they will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities until they have documented proof of a negative test. A negative home test result is not sufficient, according to GCS guidelines.
The GCS website says testing is being implemented because research from public health experts “suggests that in-school spread of COVID-19 is low, but much higher when students are participating in athletics and high-risk extracurricular activities, such as chorus.” Another factor is the rise in reported cases because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency
