GUILFORD COUNTY — The initial proposed budget for the Guilford County Schools in the coming year is smaller than the current budget, but it calls for a large increase in the portion provided by Guilford County taxpayers.
Major provisions of the recommended 2023-24 fiscal year budget include pay increases to better retain and recruit employees, more spending on charter schools and more money to address deferred maintenance.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley presented the Guilford County Board of Education a budget proposal Tuesday for the coming fiscal year that totals $1.029 billion, 3.2% less than the $1.063 billion budget adopted for the current fiscal year.
But the proposal seeks $311 million from Guilford County sources, which would be a 23.4% increase, more than $59 million, from the $252 million in county funds adopted in the 2022-23 budget.
GCS expects federal funding to drop by $87.2 million in the coming fiscal year, in part due to waning allocations from coronavirus pandemic relief funds.
State funding, the largest portion of the budget, also is projected to drop by $11.6 million, according to the budget proposal.
State and federal funding combined accounts for 70% of the current year’s budget, and 63% of the proposed 2023-24 budget.
The largest single spending line item in the budget proposal is $4 million to increase the salary supplements for starting teachers from $5,675 to $6,500 and to increase all other teacher supplements. That would put Guilford’s supplements on par with those in Wake County and Chapel Hill schools, the highest-paying districts in the state, according to information presented to the school board.
A plan to better align pay ranges for classified employees — a category that covers a variety of such jobs as plumbers, technicians, bus drivers and school nurses — with the current labor market also would cost about $38.4 million. Currently, classified staff often don’t see a raise until after their 15th year of employment, Oakley said. In some cases, supervisors are earning the same rate of pay as those they supervise.
Board member Khem Irby said that the budget recommendation should reflect what Guilford County Schools truly needs to educate all students.
Oakley said the budget proposal is a “starting point” for conversations about addressing education needs.
Board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small said local leaders should talk with new industries coming into Guilford County to emphasize the need to support local schools, which will in turn train future employees for their workforces.
The rollout of the superintendent’s budget recommendation gears up a process that will stretch into the early summer.
The school board recommends its annual budget to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, who have the final say on the spending plan.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the budget proposal at its meeting May 9 in High Point and should vote on the budget proposal that night. The school board intends to formally submit its recommended budget to the commissioners by May 15.
The commissioners should vote on the budget in June. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Oakley said that the proposed appropriations in the upcoming fiscal year budget align with community goals developed during a series of meetings with the public last fall.
