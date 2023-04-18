Whitney Oakley

Superintendent Whitney Oakley discusses her proposed budget for the Guilford County Schools for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

 IVAN SAUL CUTLER

GUILFORD COUNTY — The initial proposed budget for the Guilford County Schools in the coming year is smaller than the current budget, but it calls for a large increase in the portion provided by Guilford County taxpayers.

Major provisions of the recommended 2023-24 fiscal year budget include pay increases to better retain and recruit employees, more spending on charter schools and more money to address deferred maintenance.

