HIGH POINT – The public is invited to share their hopes and dreams for the future of Guilford County Schools at another town hall scheduled in High Point.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley has scheduled one of her Better Together “community conversations” at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, 1201 E. Fairfield Road, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. No reservations are required.
When Oakley was appointed superintendent Aug. 31, she said she intended to schedule a series of town halls to encourage people to talk about the successes the school system has had as well as the challenges it faces and what they hope to see develop. The comments received will inform a new strategic plan for GCS.
She launched the Better Together series Oct. 13 at Andrews High School.
So far Oakley has met with more than 2,000 parents, students, educators, business, faith and community leaders, including in the town hall at Andrews, another at Macedonia Family Resource Center and a meeting in north High Point in October of community leaders from across the county who were invited to be part of Oakley’s “transition team.”
