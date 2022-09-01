GUILFORD COUNTY – The academic performance of students in the Guilford County Schools has not entirely recovered from the damage related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of the county’s schools met or exceeded their academic growth goals in the 2021-22 school year, according to a new state report.
And GCS recorded its highest-ever high school graduation rate.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released Thursday its 2021-22 report on school accountability grades and student test results, the first full year’s results since the pandemic hit the state and prompted schools to end in-person instruction in early 2020.
GCS Superintendent Whitney Oakley celebrated successes in the report at a press briefing Thursday, including gains in proficiency scores among all student groups compared to the sharp drops seen in the 2020-21 academic year. Of the 124 schools in the system, 102 had increased performance composites from the previous year, and 20 scored at or above the pre-pandemic levels seen in the 2018-19 results.
“Our goal is not just to get to pre-pandemic levels. We’ve got to do better,” she said. “Our students and teachers are making progress toward recovery.”
The continuing struggle to recover from the effects of the pandemic can be seen in the number of schools that did not reach their goals for academic growth, 55, compared to just 32 in 2018-19, according to the report. Only 12 exceeded their growth goals, compared to 27 that did in 2018-19.
In High Point, although most of the schools had accountability grades of D, all but four elementary schools met their academic growth goals for the year, according to the report. However, four of the five middle schools and all three traditional high schools did not.
Two of the 12 schools that exceeded their growth goals were in High Point: Welborn Middle School and the Middle College at GTCC-High Point.
One of the bright spots countywide involved literacy scores in kindergarten through third grade, said Sonya Stephens, GCS chief performance officer. Those students overall “came to school less ready than ever before,” she said, but every student group had double-digit percentage gains in reading proficiency. Kindergartners improved the most, from 27% proficiency at the beginning of the school year to 71% at the end.
Another highlight was the record 91.8% high school graduation rate, up from 91.5% in 2020-21 and more than five points higher than the state average of 86.2%. It is also higher than the graduation rates of the state’s other five largest school systems, but Guilford is also the only school system in that group to see its graduation climb each of the past two years.
In High Point, both Kearns Academy and Southwest Guilford High School had graduation rates higher than 95% and High Point Central’s exceeded the county average at 92.7%
Oakley touted efforts the school system has made to give students more opportunities to recover academic ground lost during the pandemic. Those include the “fifth quarter” summer enrichment program, in which 15,000 students participated; after-school learning hubs, which had 5,900 participants; and a tutoring program that launched last year with 421 tutors and more than 5,200 students.
Stephens noted that high school students who took advantage of the learning hubs had a higher graduation rate, 96.3%, than those who did not, 90.4%.
