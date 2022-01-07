GUILFORD COUNTY — A shortage of bus drivers amid a spike in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant disrupted Guilford County Schools schedules on Friday, and school system leaders say the delays could seep into next week.
Elementary schools started on time Friday morning, but some buses were late picking up students.
Middle schools began classes an hour late. High schools and early/middle colleges started an hour and half late on Friday.
GCS leaders said they will work during the weekend to come up with a plan for bus service. The school district advises all parents to check the Here Comes the Bus app for the most up-to-date information.
The delay in starting classes Friday wasn’t because of a shortage of teachers or on-campus staff, GCS spokesman Janson Silvers told The High Point Enterprise.
At a back-to-school briefing earlier this week, GCS leaders said 80% of teachers have had a COVID-19 vaccination, while 65% of bus drivers have.
During the briefing, Superintendent Sharon Contreras encouraged parents to drop off and pick up their schoolchildren to take a load off the need for bus service.
