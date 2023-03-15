GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education may soon lose the ability to reject a political party’s choice to fill a vacancy on the board, but it hasn’t yet.
Board members voted 6-2 along party lines Tuesday night, yet again, not to seat Michael Logan, the Guilford County Republican Party’s choice to fill the vacancy left after Republican Pat Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
There was no discussion during the meeting, but in past interviews and in an opinion column Democratic board members have cited Logan’s history of social media posts using inflammatory wording that they found offensive or divisive.
The General Assembly is on the verge of passing a bill to fill the vacant seat without a vote by the remaining board members. With the bill’s passage in the Senate last week, it went back to the House, where it originated, because of a minor change in wording made by the Senate. It is on the calendar for a vote today.
Once it passes, Logan must be sworn in to represent District 3, which covers part of northwestern Guilford County. Because it’s a local bill, it is not subject to a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill was filed by Rep. John Hardister, R-Guilford, last month to address an oversight made 10 years ago in Republican then-Sen. Trudy Wade’s crusade to turn the Guilford County Board of Education into a partisan board. That left in place instructions in state law for the board to vote on filling a vacancy even though a different part of state law requires partisan school boards to appoint the candidate selected by the party whose representative vacated the seat.
Hardister has said the vote requirement was a relic from when the board was nonpartisan and should have been removed when the board’s elections became partisan.
In other business, the board approved requesting that the county commissioners increase the project ordinance for the Brooks Global Studies school replacement in Greensboro by almost 10%, or $3.6 million, from the revised $39 million estimate the board received late last year.
Brooks is the first school bonds project with a final, guaranteed maximum bid that came in higher than those late 2022 revisions, which were sharply higher than the original estimates made in 2019. Several others have come in lower.
The board also heard an update on GCS’s efforts to help students make up learning lost during the first two years of the pandemic. The numbers from the district’s high-dose tutoring program particularly stood out.
Through Feb. 28, more than 9,000 students have received tutoring during the 2022-23 school year, a jump of 202% from the same point last year. The number of tutoring sessions performed shot up by 362%, from 37,081 by the end of February 2022 to 171,212 this year.
