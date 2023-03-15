GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education may soon lose the ability to reject a political party’s choice to fill a vacancy on the board, but it hasn’t yet.

Board members voted 6-2 along party lines Tuesday night, yet again, not to seat Michael Logan, the Guilford County Republican Party’s choice to fill the vacancy left after Republican Pat Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

