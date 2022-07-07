GUILFORD COUNTY — A bill that would have given the Guilford County Board of Commissioners the authority to specify how revenue from a proposed sales tax increase in a voter referendum would be spent didn’t pass the N.C. General Assembly, leaving county leaders to rekindle the effort next year.
Senate Bill 913 didn’t emerge from the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations before legislators adjourned the 2022 General Assembly session last weekend, according to the legislative website.
The bill would have given the commissioners the ability to word a sales tax referendum issue to tell voters specifically that the revenue from the tax would go toward public schools.
Voters rejected a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase in the May 17 primary while approving a $1.7 billion bond package to pay for Guilford County Schools construction.
Although current state law doesn’t allow local governments to make a legally binding commitment specifying a purpose for the increased revenue that would result from voter approval of a sales tax increase, members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners had said they intended to use all of the revenue to help pay off the bond debt.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston, a Democrat from Greensboro, said that allowing a commitment would give voters assurance on how the extra revenue would be used.
“The wording makes a big difference,” he said. “It takes out any doubt on where the money will go. If we have that safety net in there that specifically states that the money from sales tax would go to school debt, then nobody can change that.”
Guilford County Manager Michael Halford crafted the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to set aside $50 million annually to go toward paying off the bond package debt. Had voters approved the sales tax increase, it would have raised between $20 million and $22 million, equal to the amount raised by 3 cents of the county’s property tax rate.
Alston said the commissioners committed to reducing the property tax rate by 3 cents per $100 valuation if the sales tax increase were approved.
The spring primary marked the second consecutive time that Guilford County voters OK’d a Guilford County Schools bond package while turning down a proposed sales tax increase. In the November 2020 general election, voters approved a $300 million bond package with 73% of the vote while rejecting a quarter-cent sales tax with 67%.
Alston said the commissioners will resume their effort to receive the authority on the wording of sales tax referendums when the General Assembly convenes for the 2023 session in January.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
