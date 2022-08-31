GUILFORD COUNTY – The best candidate to run the Guilford County Schools is a woman who has been either a student, teacher or administrator in the school system most of her life, school officials announced Wednesday.

Acting Superintendent Whitney Oakley has accepted an offer to be the next superintendent of Guilford County Schools, the Guilford County Board of Education said at a specially called meeting. She is the first Guilford County native to lead GCS since it was formed in 1993.

