GUILFORD COUNTY — Four Guilford County programs are receiving honors for innovative, effective programs that strengthen services for residents from the National Association of Counties, including Every Baby Guilford, which earned “Best in Category” for health programs.
Every Baby Guilford launched in June 2021, by Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Public Health, to try to address Guilford County’s infant mortality rate, which has remained higher than state and national averages for several decades, particularly among minority populations. It seeks to build collaborative solutions by working with the community.
Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and more.
For 2023, Guilford County also was honored with awards in the following categories:
Criminal Justice & Public Safety for High-Risk Case Review Teams at the Family Justice Center, and also for Emergency Services Interagency Medical Provider Assessment & Care Team (IMPACT) Project.
Risk & Emergency Management: Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GC S.T.O.P.).
Visit the NACo website for more information about NACo’s Achievement Awards.
