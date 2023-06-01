GUILFORD COUNTY — Four Guilford County programs are receiving honors for innovative, effective programs that strengthen services for residents from the National Association of Counties, including Every Baby Guilford, which earned “Best in Category” for health programs.

Every Baby Guilford launched in June 2021, by Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Public Health, to try to address Guilford County’s infant mortality rate, which has remained higher than state and national averages for several decades, particularly among minority populations. It seeks to build collaborative solutions by working with the community.

Trending Videos