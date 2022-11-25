GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of the Guilford County Republican Party expect to pick a new member of the school board next week to replace outgoing District 3 member Pat Tillman, who is becoming a commissioner after his victory in the general election.
Guilford County GOP Chairman David Gleeson said at least two candidates have expressed interest in serving, Michael Logan and Eric Strimple. Other candidates who live in District 3 could come forward before the party leadership meeting, Gleeson told The High Point Enterprise.
“One other individual has indicated an interest and I don’t know if they want to step forward or not,” he said.
The new Guilford County Board of Education member will be picked by members of the Guilford County Republican Party executive committee who live in District 3, which covers parts of Greensboro and northwestern parts of the county. The executive committee is made up of GOP elected officials, precinct captains and county party officers.
“We’re ready to go pending when Pat Tillman submits his resignation from the school board,” Gleeson said.
The new school board member will fill the unexpired two-year term of Tillman, who defeated Democratic challenger Derek Mobley in the District 3 race for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Tillman will replace GOP Commissioner Justin Conrad, who is retiring from the board after serving eight years after not seeking reelection in 2022.
New commissioners and school board members traditionally take their oath of office at meetings in early December.
Tillman’s successor won’t change the partisan makeup of the school board. Following results of the Nov. 8 general election, Democrats maintained a 6-3 margin, the same advantage they held going into the presidential midterm campaign season.
Democrats also kept their 6-3 margin on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in the general election.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
