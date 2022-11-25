GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of the Guilford County Republican Party expect to pick a new member of the school board next week to replace outgoing District 3 member Pat Tillman, who is becoming a commissioner after his victory in the general election.

Guilford County GOP Chairman David Gleeson said at least two candidates have expressed interest in serving, Michael Logan and Eric Strimple. Other candidates who live in District 3 could come forward before the party leadership meeting, Gleeson told The High Point Enterprise.

