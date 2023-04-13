GUILFORD COUNTY – The chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party issued a statement Thursday condemning the Democratic members of the Guilford County Board of Education for secretly planning a surprise vote last week to bypass the party’s nominee to fill a board vacancy.

The party’s executive committee also has passed a resolution censuring the school board’s Republican pick, William J. “Bill” Goebel, “for Party disloyalty, deceiving Party leadership and circumventing the proper avenues for filling a vacancy on the Guilford County Board of Education, the statement issued by party chairman Chris Meadows said.

