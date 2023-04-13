GUILFORD COUNTY – The chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party issued a statement Thursday condemning the Democratic members of the Guilford County Board of Education for secretly planning a surprise vote last week to bypass the party’s nominee to fill a board vacancy.
The party’s executive committee also has passed a resolution censuring the school board’s Republican pick, William J. “Bill” Goebel, “for Party disloyalty, deceiving Party leadership and circumventing the proper avenues for filling a vacancy on the Guilford County Board of Education, the statement issued by party chairman Chris Meadows said.
The statement did not indicate the party would attempt a legal challenge to Goebel’s appointment.
Although the General Assembly passed a new law last month that was intended to remove the board’s ability to continue blocking Michael Logan, the party’s nominee, from being sworn in, the board exploited a loophole that school board attorney Jill Wilson described as arising from how the provisions of the law differed from the circumstances facing the school board nearly three months after the District 3 seat became vacant.
Logan was selected in early December by District 3 Republican representatives to replace Pat Tillman, who resigned after being elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
But a technicality in the law governing Guilford school board openings called for the school board to vote on the party’s nominee rather than requiring approval, and the school board’s Democratic majority rejected Logan each time the board voted.
The new law called for the party’s full executive committee, not just the vacant district’s representatives, to make a nomination within 30 days of the vacancy. Lacking that, Wilson said, the law allowed the board to make its own selection.
The statement sent by Meadows said that Wilson “cherry-picked portions of the new statute and ignored the bulk of the new statute.”
“A majority of the School Board's members and their attorney conducted public business in private, non-disclosed meetings without informing all Board members, namely the Republican members,” the statement said. “This school board is demonstrating every day that they are not acting in the best interest of our school-aged children who are forced to attend failing schools run by a Board that cares more about what political party has a majority than if our children can read, write and count.”
The statement also contained a warning shot to Superintendent Whitney Oakley that may indicate her honeymoon period – she was promoted to superintendent on Aug. 31 – is at an end.
“The Superintendent allowed the two elected Republicans on the School Board to be misled and kept in the dark by not informing them of what was going to transpire,” it said. “The Superintendent must have known what was going to occur because her Chief of Staff was intimately involved in the events that occurred, according to the public comments of the Board's pick to be seated, Bill Goebel, which were aired on the local TV stations. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.