GUILFORD COUNTY — What started as brainstorming by Guilford County Emergency Services employees on how to deal with the rising demands on ambulance crews and resources turned into a novel approach to some 911 calls.

Guilford County Emergency Services is using crews in vehicles such as SUVs, rather than ambulances, running out for 911 calls that aren’t likely to require taking someone to the hospital, what’s referred to as lower-acuity calls.

