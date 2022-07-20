GUILFORD COUNTY — Anthony Spearman, the former president of the N.C. NAACP and member of the Guilford County Board of Elections, has died.
His family confirmed to several media outlets that Spearman, 71, died Tuesday.
A cause of death has not yet been made public.
Spearman had served as a Democratic member of the Guilford County elections board for many years.
The longtime activist led marches in Raleigh as state president of the NAACP.
Spearman was suspended from the NAACP by its national leadership in February this year, according to a suspension letter provided to The News & Observer.
National leaders said he refused to turn over the N.C. NAACP’s financial information and property — which included a bank account — to them after Deborah Maxwell assumed the presidency in October 2021, according to the letter.
Spearman reportedly filed a lawsuit last month in Guilford County Superior Court against state and national NAACP officials, whom he alleged conspired to remove him from his presidency over his support for a sexual assault victim of another NAACP leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.