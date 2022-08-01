GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Division of Public Health has launched a program to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests for free to county residents.
At-home test kits through the Community Access Point program are limited to four tests per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said in a press release.
“We want to encourage all community members to take ownership of our county’s health and safety by ensuring that they have the appropriate tools and education to do so,” she said.
In High Point, the tests will be available at Kaitlyn’s House, 410 Gatewood Ave., on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Triad Health Project, (501 W. Westwood Ave., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
