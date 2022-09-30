GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County officials have declared a state of emergency effective at noon today in anticipation of potentially hazardous weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
The declaration is precautionary. It is a common practice for counties to issue declarations early to allow communities to submit for reimbursement of any costs associated with pre-staging of emergency assets.
The National Weather Service currently projects wind and rain will continue to increase, with the most coming between 2 p.m. and midnight, and the area is likely to see sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph, with some gusts potentially reaching more than 50 mph. The probability for higher wind gusts increases to the south.
Guilford County is also expected to receive significant rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas.
Residents are encouraged to stay alert and sign up to receive emergency notifications from Guilford County by signing up for the Guilford Emergency Alert Notification Information system by visiting www.readyGuilford.com.
Residents should use caution when traveling and ensure they have an emergency kit available should they lose electric power or experience flash flooding. Motorists should never attempt to cross a flooded roadway, and people should not enter flooded structures.
Additionally, residents are encouraged to limit travel so as not to interfere with efforts of emergency responders and repair crews.
Residents are encouraged to follow Guilford County social media for updates on any impacts to hours or operations as well as all other storm-related updates.
